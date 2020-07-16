Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

