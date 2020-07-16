Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Edward Jones lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.72. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

