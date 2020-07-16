Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.