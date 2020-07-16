Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 373.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 279,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in IMPINJ by 142.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 2,433.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ PI opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $669.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.56.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

