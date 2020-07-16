Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 464,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 237.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

