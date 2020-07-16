Scout Investments Inc. Invests $6.70 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 337,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 442.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

