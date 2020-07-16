Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $94,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $5,394,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $66,781,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total transaction of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,840,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,484 shares of company stock worth $103,325,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $436.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $386.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.56. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $475.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.80, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.07.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

