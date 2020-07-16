Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Pra Group worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. ValuEngine lowered Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

