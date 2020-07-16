Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after purchasing an additional 197,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

VRNT opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

