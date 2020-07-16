Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

AX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

