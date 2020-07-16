Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,762,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 606,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,048,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,281,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $6,846,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

