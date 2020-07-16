Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of DXC Technology worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DXC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
