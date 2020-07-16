Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of DXC Technology worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 2,038,391 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

