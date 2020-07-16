Scout Investments Inc. Buys 11,649 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,780,000 after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 640,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after buying an additional 139,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 593,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.08. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

