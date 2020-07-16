Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

