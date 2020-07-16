Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 15,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.