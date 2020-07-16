Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 15,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at $117,144,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -183.21 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

