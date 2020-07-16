Scotiabank Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $16.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 155,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.