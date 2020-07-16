Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.