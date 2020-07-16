Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

