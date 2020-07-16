Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

