Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,027 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

