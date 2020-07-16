Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.58

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $104.64, with a volume of 815200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.