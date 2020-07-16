Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.77 ($105.36).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €100.70 ($113.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.57. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

