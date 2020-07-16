SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.
SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.
SBAC stock opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,646.17 and a beta of 0.41.
In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
