SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

SBAC stock opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,646.17 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total transaction of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

