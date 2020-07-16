Sanford Rich Sells 12,500 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASPU opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. Aspen Group Inc has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $2,634,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $1,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

