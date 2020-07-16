Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) to Sell

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.04.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.38. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,661,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Spotify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

