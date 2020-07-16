SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDVKY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

