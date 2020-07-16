Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.24) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($15.67).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €13.07 ($14.68) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €12.65 and its 200 day moving average is €13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $706.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($8.73) and a fifty-two week high of €21.00 ($23.60).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

