salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) dropped 5.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $188.03 and last traded at $188.34, approximately 5,541,910 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,904,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.88.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $2,975,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,028,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,912,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,376 shares of company stock worth $109,298,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

The firm has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

