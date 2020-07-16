salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com stock opened at $189.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.53. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,038,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,949,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 610,376 shares of company stock worth $109,298,021. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $202,747,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

