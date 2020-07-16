Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CMO Sells $157,300.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juliette Rizkallah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Juliette Rizkallah sold 400 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Juliette Rizkallah sold 900 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

Shares of SAIL opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

