SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.