Russell J. Weiner Sells 5,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

On Wednesday, May 13th, Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00.

DPZ stock opened at $413.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $417.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.