Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma comprises about 13.7% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.