Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an inline rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last ninety days.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

