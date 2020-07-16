Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

