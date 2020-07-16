Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
RPRX stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.50.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
