Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.50.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last quarter.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.