Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.50.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.
