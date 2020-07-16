Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.52 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last three months.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

