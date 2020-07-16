Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Down 5.1%

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.81 and last traded at $121.14, approximately 545,478 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 722,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.63.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $74,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

