Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

RGLD opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 770,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $74,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

