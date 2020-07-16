Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Investec restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.07 ($2.24).

LON RBS opened at GBX 121.25 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.28. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.26). The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

