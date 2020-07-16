Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020 // Comments off

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 182.07 ($2.24).

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.68. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.26).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.