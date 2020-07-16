Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 195

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBS. Investec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 182.07 ($2.24).

Shares of RBS stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.68. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.26).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

