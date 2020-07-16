Royal Bank of Canada Increases Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,530

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,530 ($18.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,435 ($17.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.71 ($19.21).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,518.50 ($18.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,246.40 ($27.64).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 1,029 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

