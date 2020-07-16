Rotork (LON:ROR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 265 ($3.26).

ROR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 256.54 ($3.16).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.41) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.01.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

