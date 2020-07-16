Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ETTX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

ETTX opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.11. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

