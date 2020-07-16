Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROSE shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Rosehill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 35.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.21% of Rosehill Resources worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

