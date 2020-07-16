Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s (RR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RR. Societe Generale lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 246 ($3.03) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 357 ($4.39) price target (down from GBX 460 ($5.66)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 496.20 ($6.11).

LON RR opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 235.50 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 450.34.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,208.57). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

