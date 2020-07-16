Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $180.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $153.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $150.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,750,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 710.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $38,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

