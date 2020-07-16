Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE:RCI opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.