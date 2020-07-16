Robert S. Epstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 887,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

