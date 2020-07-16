Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 29,783 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert L. Nussbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $343,751.04.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $114,628.80.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. InVitae Corp has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVitae by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

